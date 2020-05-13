The Knights of Columbus is coordinating a free grocery pickup and delivery service for seniors and others at high risk for the coronavirus who live in Wrentham and Plainville.
To help that population avoid going to stores, the Wrentham/Plainville Knights of Columbus have teamed up with Stop & Shop in Milford for pickup and delivery of groceries right to residents' front doors.
Seniors can sign up with Stop & Shop's Peapod website or app to order their groceries. After ordering, they can arrange for pickup service on Peapod for Saturday morning or Sunday afternoons at the Stop & Shop at 126 Medway Road in Milford. They can then notify the Knights of the scheduled pickup day and time. Volunteers from the Knights will pick up the groceries and leave them outside the front door, which saves delivery charges from Peapod.
The Knights can also help seniors set up their Peapod accounts on their smartphones or help in ordering groceries.
If any senior or high-risk resident is interested in learning more, email the Knights at wrenthamkocgrocery@gmail.com or contact Mark DeLorenzo at 201-819-0931.
"The Knights of Columbus Grocery pickup service is a great way during the COVID-19 Pandemic that we can help the community, especially our most needy seniors." said Mark DeLorenzo, Grand Knight Wrentham Knights of Columbus. "The Knights are here to serve."
