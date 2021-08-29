WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional School District has a new website as the new school year is set to get underway.
The website, at the same web address as the old one — www.kingphilip.org — provides community members an updated space to access news, events and other information.
The site features includes a calendar of events, department pages with contact information, and quick links/resources for students, staff and families.
On the landing pages is each school’s information, including activities and curriculum information.
There are also welcome videos from school officials.
