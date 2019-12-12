WRENTHAM -- A King Philip Regional High School senior has been selected to serve on the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association 2019-2020 Student Advisory Committee.
A.J. Jaber is one of 19 students throughout the state to serve on the committee, Principal Lisa Mobley announced Wednesday.
Jaber was selected following an application and interview process. He participated in the New England Student Leadership Conference in July and took part in the MIAA Student Ambassador program.
Jaber, a tackle on the King Philip High School football team, represents District C, along with Emma Dahl from Foxboro High School and Liam Bennett of Milford High School.
Student Advisory Committee members attend seasonal meetings with the Educational Athletics Committee and help facilitate student and captain leadership workshops throughout the school year.
In addition, the students are asked to participate in various activities and provide feedback from a student’s perspective on how to improve MIAA Educational Athletic offerings.
The SAC members will participate in the Jan. 13 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit at Framingham State University.
In addition, the 2020 New England Student Leadership Conference will be held July 15-18, 2020 at Worcester State University.
