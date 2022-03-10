WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High School’s young diplomats used their debating skills on a variety of topics at Boston College High School last weekend.
The 11 students on the high school’s model United Nations team attended Boston College High School’s 30th annual Model United Nations Conference.
At the conference, the KP delegates joined students from 38 other schools to participate in a United Nations committee conference simulation, Superintendent Paul Zinni and Model UN Team advisor Tim O’Connor said.
It was their first in-person conference since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The goal of the conference, they said, was for the delegates to gain insight from the operations of the United Nations through collaboration to solve global issues.
At the conference, senior Gina Brown won a Best Position Paper award and senior Frank Merritt and sophomore Lakshya Jain won the People’s Choice awards in their respective committees.
Prior to attending the conference, delegates were responsible for researching a country’s or individual’s perspective on their assigned committee.
Delegates then advocated for their position’s interest in the debate at the conference, which tested their public speaking, negotiating and critical thinking skills.
KP delegates engaged in simulations of a wide variety of topics, ranging from illegal poaching to the impact of climate change in Boston.
“Our entire delegation’s preparation, participation and conduct were a testament to the exceptional instruction and support they have received from across our school community,” O’Connor said in a statement.
Each delegate performed “exceptionally well” and should be congratulated for their hard work and achievements, O’Connor said.
The other KP delegates who participated in debates at the conference are Andrew LaBerge, Miles Gallagher, Jared Ali, Charlotte Griffin, Lauren Grachuk, Jonathan Fornash, Abby Jones and Rabih Elmassih.
The KP Model UN Team was founded in 2015 by students who were interested in bringing the program to the school.
Typically, the team has 20 to 30 students who attend weekly meetings that are student-led and discussion-based regarding issues such as the War in Ukraine, global economic inequality and climate change. Weekly meetings are open to all King Philip Regional High School students and all students are welcomed regardless of prior knowledge or experience.
The KP Model UN Team typically attends three conferences per year and will go on to attend Sandwich High School’s 22nd Annual Conference in the beginning of May.