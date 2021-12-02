New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event sponsored by the New England Patriots Foundation at Gillette Stadium a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice. The donation to Boston-based INP, which works to transform the social impact sector to be more effective, equitable, diverse and connected, will help INP launch its newest initiative, the Black Leadership Institute. The program, set to launch in fall 2022, will address the racial leadership gap and unique systemic challenges that Black leaders across sectors face as they advance in their careers. Wednesday’s event, which was attended by more than 250 regional nonprofit leaders, culminated in a panel discussion on the power of leadership that featured Josh Kraft, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett and former New England Patriots wide receiver Cedric Jones.
