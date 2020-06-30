WRENTHAM -- Lake Pearl will be closed Thursday, July 16, so workers can treat it with chemicals to control weeds and other invasive aquatic vegetation.
The lake will be closed to all uses, including swimming, fishing and boating, according to a notice on the town's website.
Last year the lake was closed around the same time for the chemical treatment.
The work is being performed for the town by SOLitude Lake Management of Shrewsbury.
Permits for the project have been issued by Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the town conservation commission.
Algae and lake weed control is important to the health and quality of any aquatic ecosystem and the treatment has been done on the lake in the past.
It helps help eliminate toxic algae and undesirable exotic weeds that would jeopardize the balance of the aquatic ecosystem if allowed to grow, according to the company.
