ATTLEBORO -- After a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Emmett Larkin Memorial Fundraiser will return on March 19.
It will be the 10th annual dinner-dance fundraiser to honor Larkin, a dedicated recreation commission member, who died in 2011.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at FOAR-Attleboro.com by clicking on the Emmett Larkin Memorial Fund link.
They may also be purchased by contacting Leo Johnson at 508-809-0321, Dennis Walsh at 508-212-9241 or Dee Larkin at 508-982-4429.
The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Elks Lodge on South Main Street.
Dinner will include corned beef and cabbage and lasagna. Entertainment includes music and dancing.
The fund was established to honor Larkin, a recreation commission member dedicated to serving the youth of the community.
“As a youth coach, mentor and Attleboro Recreation Commissioner, Emmett’s goal was to ensure that no child was left out or left behind,” Recreation Commission Chairman Leo Johnson said. “This fund helps to continue that commitment and ensures Emmett’s generosity and spirit of kindness lives on.”
Part of that effort is to honor those who reflect Larkin’s spirit with annual “Emmie Awards.”
This year’s Emmie Awards will go to Tom and Pam Sheerin and Bruce Zeigler, Johnson announced.
“The Sheerins founded the Triboro Titans, one of the most successful youth lacrosse programs in the state and went on to establish the girls and boys lacrosse programs at Bishop Feehan High School,” Johnson said. “Their dedication has offered hundreds of youth and student athletes from communities in the greater Attleboro area the opportunity to learn, experience and play the game of lacrosse.”
Zeigler has served the community in a number of ways over the last 25 years.
“Bruce has served our community in many different capacities over the years as a coach, board member, referee, and director for the Attleboro Youth Basketball League, Attleboro Youth Baseball League coach, Attleboro YMCA basketball coach, Attleboro Youth Soccer league coach and as a member of the American Red Cross Board of Directors,” Johnson said.