MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Cultural Council will hold a reception to honor its 2021 grant award recipients at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Common.
The free, accessible event is an opportunity for town residents to learn about the work of local artists, artisans, musicians and historians uniquely impacted by the pandemic, according to Eileen Cusack, council chair.
“We hope the projects we help fund will provide great public benefit as we strive to promote those that align with the cultural goals of the Mansfield community,” she said.
The Jubilate Chorale Inc. and LRC Stage Productions will each perform a song during the event, and puppeteer Jacek Zuzanski will demonstrate some of the puppets made for “Fisherman and His Wife.”
The council, part of a statewide network of 329 local cultural councils, funded 30 grants totaling $17,130. The state Legislature provides an appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, which allocates funds to each community. Mansfield provides additional funding for its council.
Among this year’s grant recipients are: Mansfield High School Winter Percussion and Drama Programs, SIMDACA MOOV African Dance Experience with Chefiatou Tokou, Fuller Craft Museum vacation Craft at Home Program and annual Craft Inspires Series, Hip Hop Dance Exercise for Seniors by MUSIC Dance.edu. Pastel Painting for Mansfield by Gregory Maichack, Combating Hate and Prejudice by Holocaust survivor Janet Applefield, LiveARTS Concert Series, Mansfield Local Cultural Council, Mass Music & Arts Society (MMAS) Online project, The Road to Diversity Community Forums and Discussions, Triboro Youth Theatre’s 25th Celebration performance of Les Miserables and We Did It For You! A Women’s Journey Through History performance for school students.
The council will begin accepting applications for next year’s program in the fall. Find more information at www.massculturalcouncil.org. For more information about the grant reception, email O’Malley at Melanie.omalley@gmail.com.
