NORFOLK -- The Stony Brook Camera Club will present "Finding Smaller Stories in the Larger Landscape: Techniques for Small Scene Photography" with Jennifer Renwick at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Renwick will teach techniques on how to find smaller landscape moments and stories with your lens and discuss using visual inventories, slowing down to find compositional elements, using expressive photography to share the narratives, and photographic techniques and lens choices.
Renwick is a full-time nature photographer based in Golden, Colo. She travels the American West, teaching photography workshops in various national parks and wilderness areas.
Visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage to sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link for the presentation.
