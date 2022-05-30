FOXBORO — Residents of the town and other Neponset River Watershed Association communities are invited to a program about climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.
The program will deal with the impacts of extreme weather, such as flooding, drought, and water pollution, and be led by watershed association staff and consultant Fuss & O’Neill.
“Our changing climate is causing an increase in extreme weather. This affects property, recreational areas, and wildlife habitats,“ NepRWA Advocacy Director Kerry Snyder said. “Hopefully, after this event, residents will understand some simple steps they can take to reduce the impact of flooding, drought, and pollution.”
Many of the communities have received Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grants from the state, which provide resources to identify climate vulnerabilities and implement innovative strategies to become more resilient to climate change.
Wednesday’s program is funded through Foxboro’s MVP grant program, and more information can be found at tinyurl.com/FoxMVP2022.
To register for Wednesday’s program, visit www.neponset.org.
The Neponset River Watershed includes Foxboro, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Canton, Dedham, Dover, Medfield, Milton, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Sharon, Stoughton, Walpole, and Westwood.
“With the MVP Grant Program, towns have the opportunity to build green infrastructure — engineering practices that mimic natural processes — to reduce flooding and stormwater pollution,” Snyder said. “The state grant program is crucial to helping towns do this kind of work. Residents can do their part and make changes around their properties to improve the environment. Municipalities also need to take town-wide or regional actions, which are key to protecting our communities. And towns can’t do them on their own.”