FALL RIVER — Lent, the 40-day season of prayer, sacrifice and almsgiving in preparation for the joyous celebration of Easter, begins on Ash Wednesday this week.
Parishes throughout the Fall River Diocese will mark the start of Lent with the traditional rite of distribution of ashes. Symbolic of penance, ashes are blessed and distributed on that day as a reminder that Lent is a time for repentance and spiritual renewal.
“Lent is a time of spiritual interior conversion, penance and sacrifice,” Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha said. “During Lent, special attention is given to three specific tenets of our Catholic faith — almsgiving, prayer and fasting…When practiced with a heart inclined toward pleasing God and personal conversion, these actions can be truly transformative …”
The Church calls for days of abstinence and fasting during Lent: Abstinence from meat on Ash Wednesday, all Fridays during Lent and Good Friday for those aged 14 and older; fasting on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday for those aged 18 through 59. Fasting is defined as eating only one full meatless meal. Two other meals, sufficient to maintain strength, may be taken according to one’s needs. Those who are not obliged to fast or abstain from meat are encouraged to join in those disciplines to the extent that they are able. Catholics are urged to regard the Lenten season as a serious time for spiritual renewal by intensifying prayer, practicing works of piety, and seeking out opportunities for charity.
Additional liturgical services, missions and retreats, or sometimes enrichment programs are offered in parishes as opportunities for spiritual growth during Lent. Parishioners should check their parish bulletins for listings of such events.
“Lent reminds us that we are all called to a life of holiness,” Bishop da Cunha said. “The universal call to holiness should move each of us to commit to a faith well lived.”
