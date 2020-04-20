Angelcat Haven is still selling tickets for our 50/50 raffle! During this time, many of our fundraisers have been canceled. We have over 40 cats and kittens in our care and have been contacted to take in many more.
Luckily, our Cat Scratch Cash Raffle is all set for social distancing. Only 100 tickets will be sold and one winner will win $1,000. The cost of the raffle ticket is $20; a 1 out of 100 chance to win $1,000!
All proceeds go to support our cats and kittens. To buy CAT Scratch CASH raffle tickets, visit our event below and click the ticket link www.facebook.com/events/855420658246396. Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is a local an all volunteer, foster-based 501©3 non-profit feline rescue dedicated to rescuing the stray and abandoned cats in Southeastern Mass. and providing them a safe haven, food and medical care until they are adopted into their forever new homes.
Nora Belcher,
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue
