NAHS will stage Neil Simon comedy
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High School Theatre Company will present its annual fall play, the Neil Simon comedy “Fools,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, in the school’s Cobb Theatre.
The production is directed by Lisa Forsgard and stars senior Will Redding as the bright, young schoolmaster Leon Tolchinsky who has just landed a teaching job in the small Russian village of Kulyenchikov.
He was hired by Dr. Nikolai Zubritsky and his wife Lenya, played by senior Bailey Hobbs and junior Zoe Tevyaw, to teach their sweet, but dimwitted, daughter Sophia, portrayed by senior Gabriella Gagnon.
Things take a turn for the worse when Leon discovers that the entire village has been cursed with eternal stupidity, and the only cure is the education of the helpless Sophia. Luckily for the Zubritskys, Leon falls in love with Sophia and pledges his loyalty to help break the curse, no matter what.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for high school and younger students, and senior citizens. They will be sold the week of the show at all lunches, and before and after school by Forsgard in Room 101.
For more information or to reserve tickets, call 508-643-2115, ext. 1101, or email lforsgard@naschools.net.
Un-Common to hold ‘Frozen’ auditions
MANSFIELD — The Un-Common Theatre Company will hold auditions for their Young Performers production of “Frozen JR.” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Auditions for students in grades 1-6 will be held at the Mansfield YMCA, 40 Balcom St., and are by appointment only. The production, directed by Mansfield High School senior Matt Neary, will be performed March 6-8 at the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield.
To make an audition appointment, go to uncommontheatre.org/auditions and fill out the audition form. Allow two to three days for a reply.
Stony Brook Camera Club to host sessions on landscape, natural world photography
FRANKLIN — The Stony Brook Camera Club are offering two programs in the next few weeks.
“Subjective Landscape Photography” with Chris Murray will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Dean College. Murray will draw a distinction between two schools of thought in landscape photography today, what he calls objective and subjective landscapes. He will discuss the defining qualities of each and how they differ in both approach and intent.
“By Path or Paddle — Photographing the Natural World” with Peter Baumgarten will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Dean. Baumgarten will discuss the challenges and joys of outdoor photography including tips and techniques to improve your landscape, macro, and wildlife photography. He is a professional photographer and educator living on Manitoulin Island in Northern Ontario.
Club meetings are held at 7:30 each Thursday evening from September through May and offer renowned speakers, image studies, and competitions. Most meetings are held at the Arthur Pierce Technology Center at Dean College. Go to StonyBrookCC.com for more information and to check out their calendar of events for the location and directions for each meeting.
