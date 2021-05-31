SBCC to present 'Abstract Geometric Architecture'
NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club will present "Abstract Geometric Architecture" with Dan Waterman at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Waterman will discuss a modernist approach to abstract architecture inspired by the style of Group f.64 with strong emphasis on geometry and compositional techniques.
He is a designer, photographer and web developer based in Warwick.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link for the presentation and receive one month of free membership to the club.
Attleboro Arts Museum participates in Blue Star Museums
ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum has joined museums nationwide in participating in Blue Star Museums, a program THAT provides free admission and/or benefits to Active-duty military personnel and their families this summer.
The museum’s program runs through Friday, Sept. 3. See the list of participating museums at www.arts.gov/blue-star-museum-map.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America. Blue Star Families is a national, nonprofit network of military families from all ranks and services, including guard and reserve, dedicated to supporting, connecting, and empowering military families.
The Attleboro Arts Museum has been participating in the program since its inception in 2009.
“Admission to the Attleboro Arts Museum is always free, however the organization participates in the Blue Star Museum program by providing military families with complimentary tours and discounts on programs and classes,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator.
