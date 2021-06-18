Mansfield students will present ‘Alladin Kids’ virtually this weekend
MANSFIELD — The Qualters Middle School Drama Club will virtually present the musical “Aladdin Kids” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19.
To reserve a free ticket, go to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/54707.
The show will feature a cast of 16 students who recorded their parts individually and sent them to co-director and theater teacher Jessica Strunin. She then combined them into one production.
Through the use of green screens and special editing techniques, actors will appear as though they are side-by-side in some scenes and in different locations. Many of the props and costumes were provided by the students with materials they had on hand at their own homes.
Learn all about ‘Passport to History’
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., will be giving hourly presentations on the “Passport to History” 2021 program when it holds its next “Thursday Night at the Museum” on June 24.
A short explanation of the summer program will be given once each hour starting at 5 p.m. “We have passports for your journey through the history of the Old Colony,” it says.
“Passport to History” runs from June 1 through Sept. 1. It’s funded in part by the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and the Southeastern Massachusetts Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Thursday Night at the Museum” runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and admission is free. Call 508-222-3918 or email at info@industrialmuseum.com for more info. Or go to Facebook-Attleboro Area Industrial Museum or www.industrialmuseum.com (under reconstruction).
‘School Talk’ lists shows for July
“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for July:
July 4: STEM EDUCATION with former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III.
July 11: ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION AND MARITIME EDUCATION with Attorney Francis J. Veale, Jr. Environmental Protection Safety and Emergency Management Department, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, professor at College of the Holy Cross, and formerly worldwide director of Environment, Safety & Health at Sensata Co. and Texas Instruments.
July 18: INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE PROGRAMS with Roopa Rawjee, director of International Students and Scholar Services, Bridgewater State University.
July 25: ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY IN SPECIAL EDUCATION with Michael Behrmann, director, Helen A. Kellar Institute for Huma disAbilities, George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia.
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.”
Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
Norfolk announces closings Saturday
NORFOLK — In observance of the Juneteenth holiday Saturday, the library and transfer station will be closed.
To accommodate transfer station users, the facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Friday, June 18.
Attleboro VFW meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — VFW Post 115 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at 122 Park St. Veterans are invited to come at 6 p.m. for a light meal.
