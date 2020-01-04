Wrentham nurses offering clinics
WRENTHAM — Public Health Nurses are holding blood pressure and blood sugar clinics for all ages every second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month at various locations.
Second Wednesday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to noon, Liberty Pines, 56 Creek St.; third Wednesday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to noon, senior center, 400 Taunton St.; fourth Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 to 11 a.m., Bennett Gardens, 1 Garden Lane.
Home and office visits available for blood pressure and blood sugar screenings as well as a new program, Nurse Connect.
For further information, call the nurses office at 508-384-5485.
Special needs session
NORTON — The next meeting of the Support Group for Parents and Guardians of Children with Special Needs is 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the office of facilitator and special education lawyer Beth Karon Goldberg, 250 East Main St. (Route 123), Suite No. 4.
The group meets the second Wednesday of the month. RSVP to beth@bethkgoldberglaw.com or call 508-285-5504.
Parkinson’s disease support group
The area Parkinson’s disease support group meets from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, at Community VNA at 10 Emory St., Attleboro to discuss cognitive changes.
The group, which meets the second Wednesday of the month and provides education and management of the disease, is open to people with PD, family members, and friends. Call CVNA at 508-222-0118 for directions. For more information about group, call Gretchen Robinson at 508-226-2910.
Musician visits Wingate
NORTON — Wingate Residences at Norton at 190 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140) is hosting multi-instrumentalist and singer Dave Valerio at 3 p.m., Wednesday.
The Berklee School of Music graduate plays the drums, piano, bass and accordion.
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information call 508- 285-3355.
Log In
