Local Jehovah’s Witnesses have joined others in their faith in the resumption of their trademark door-to-door ministry.
The door-to-door effort comes after a two-and-half-year suspension of the work because of the pandemic.
The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States, Jehovah’s Witnesses officials said. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31 and in-person conventions are once again being planned for 2023.
Visiting neighbors at their homes is something Matthew Travers of Norfolk has had an active part in for over 30 years. During the worldwide pause from this in-person ministry, Travers said he missed the face-to-face conversations.
Ready to resume knocking on doors, Travers said he was excited for the opportunity to engage people.
“I look forward to sharing the hope the Bible provides, especially given the distressing things people have experienced during the last two years,” he said.
The suspension of the public ministry was a proactive response by the organization to keep communities and congregants safe. The move was also unprecedented.
Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars and global unrest. But COVID-19 demanded a different response.
“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again — person to person, face to face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”
The move coincides with a global campaign to distribute a new interactive Bible study program available in hundreds of languages.