Living through the past two years of the pandemic has provided students with opportunities to discover and learn more about viruses, which was reflected in several topics of this year’s winning Massachusetts Region III Science Fair projects.
Conducted virtually March 1-6, about 90 students from high schools and middle schools throughout Southeastern Massachusetts submitted science and engineering projects through the zFairs program to compete in the regional event with $3,600 worth of awards up for grabs. The projects were reviewed by 28 volunteer judges who are professionals in STEM fields.
Pallavi Naravane, vice-chair of the Region III Science Fair Committee, was ecstatic with the number of participants increasing following the pandemic. Last year there was a remote fair, but participation was low.
“Despite many teachers encouraging their students to do the science fair, the fair had much lower participation last year,” she said. “This year with schools transitioning back to in-person learning and things getting back to normal … the number of science fair participants bounced back, almost to pre-COVID numbers.”
Naravane credited part of the resurgence of participants to hardworking teachers. “A lion share of that credit goes to teachers for encouraging their students to do projects,” she said.
The award ceremony for the regional fair was held via a live stream on March 13. All students who place first, second or third automatically advance to the Massachusetts Science and Engineering Fairs. The virtual high school fair for the senior division is scheduled for May 5-6, while the middle school virtual state fair for the junior division will be held May 21. Listed below are the students advancing to the state fair.
Junior Division
Third place:
Amelia Mills, Grade 7, Does music affect testing performance?, North Attleboro Middle School; Bhavishnu Mood, Grade 8, Which seed germinates the fastest?, North Attleboro Middle School; Cassandra White, Grade 8, Learning in your sleep, North Attleboro Middle School; Sumeyyah Laher, Grade 7, The relationship between PH and Vitamin C in different fruit, Al-Noor Academy (Mansfield); Salma Saad, Grade 8, An aerobic exercise: Yeast metabolism with and without aeration, Al-Noor Academy; Elizabeth Cosgrove, Grade 6, Can plants soil stop erosion?, St. Mary’s School (Mansfield); Grace McAuley, Grade 7, Flours and effects, St. Mary’s School; Katie Yurof, Grade 8, Which method of timekeeping is closest to your internal clock?, St. Mary’s School.
Second place:
Liam Jones, Grade 7, How well do masks work?, St. Mary’s School; Gillian Creighton, Grade 6, How does the temperature of a magnet affect its strength? , St. Mary’s School; Moira Cosgrove, Grade 8, What factors affect blood flow rate?, St. Mary’s School; Aditya Naravane, Grade 7, The efficiency of different sorting algorithms, North Attleboro Middle School.
First place:
Avani Jain, Grade 8, Sports drinks are the best: Myth or fact?, North Attleboro Middle School; Eric Nie, Grade 8, Self-driving security robot with face recognition, North Attleboro Middle School.
Senior Division
Third place:
Owen Hanna, Grade 9, Seed priming: How chemicals affect seed germination, Bishop Feehan High School (Attleboro); Adam Johnson, Grade 10, The effect of temperature on dissolved oxygen, Bishop Feehan High School; Amy Lawton, Grade 10, Obliterating Oil Spills, Bishop Feehan High School; Mark Botros, Grade 10, Effectiveness of different flood preventative devices, Bishop Feehan High School; Jillian Conlon, Grade 10, The soil salinization situation, Bishop Feehan High School; Brooke Kennedy, Grade 9, Examining artificial turf infill temperatures under hot conditions to determine if alternative infills keep turf cooler than crumb rubber, Bishop Feehan High School; Victoria Parent, Grade 10, The correlation between fingerprints, Bishop Feehan High School; Katherine Zhang, Grade 9, Hand sanitizer vs. Soap: Which cleans hands the best?, Bishop Feehan High School; Tahir Husain, Siddharth Naik and Anthony Gay, Grade 10, How to test DNA, Foxborough Regional Charter School; Camilla Royal, Grade 9, Common pollutants turned deadly, Foxborough Regional Charter School.
Second place:
Alexandra Llamas, Grade 10, Acid rain and soil PH, Bishop Feehan High School; Rohit De, Grade 9, How much radiation do electronic devices emit?, Bishop Feehan High School; Ritika Roy, Grade 9, The impact of soil on waters refraction index, Bishop Feehan High School; Sanjh Bonu, Grade 9, Which disinfectant products are most effective in killing the amount of bacteria in an area?, North Attleboro High School; Leen Attia, Grade 9, How does structured doodling affect auditory memory recall?, Al-Noor Academy; Yumna El-Dib, Grade 9, Effect of circadian rhythms on body temperature & reaction time in Female adolescents, Al-Noor Academy.
First place:
Derek Desrosiers, Grade 9, We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it – Converting vibration to energy, North Attleboro High School; Aprameya Pandit, Grade 11, Design and optimization of toroidal aerospike nozzle, North Attleboro High School.