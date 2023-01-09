WRENTHAM -- Police Detective Sgt. James Barrett, a 27-year veteran of the department, is leaving his hometown department to become a lieutenant for the Holliston Police Department.
Barrett comes from a law enforcement family which has been part of the fabric of the police department for over 50 years, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote on the department’s Facebook page.
Barrett’s father was a detective who started his career in the 1970s before retiring in the late 1990s and he has two siblings who became police officers and served the town.
All graduated from King Philip Regional High School, where Sgt. Barrett played on the football team.
Before joining the Wrentham police department, Barrett served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War and was a truck driver and worked as a custodian for the Wrentham schools.
After being appointed by Chief Joseph Collamati, he worked his way up the ranks to become a detective sergeant and police court prosecutor. He also was assigned to MetroLEC Investigative Services Unit, a response team comprised of detectives who assist with incidents throughout the region.
“I know for a fact, leaving was a difficult decision for Det. Sgt. Barrett to make, but I also know for a fact that the Holliston Police Department and residents of Holliston have gained a multi-talented law enforcement professional to serve their community,” McGrath wrote.