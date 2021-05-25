Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff of the summer season and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are urging drivers to make sure it is a safe one.
MADD Massachusetts is urging everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if their Memorial Day weekend plans include alcohol and to remember that boating and drinking never mix.
Last year, drunken drivers were responsible for the deaths of 172 people during the four-day weekend holiday period, according to MADD, citing statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Additionally, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating crashes, accounting for nearly a quarter of the deaths, according to a 2019 report on recreational boating by the U.S. Coast Guard.
“This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor our nation's heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect ours, please remember to keep yourselves and those around you safe. Choose a non-drinking driver to get you to and from your destination and never use alcohol while on the water,” Mary Kate DePamphilis, MADD Massachusetts program director, said.
“If you’re getting out of the house or traveling over the weekend, do so in a way that ensures you and everyone around you gets home in one piece,” DePamphilis said.
In 2019, 37 percent of traffic deaths during Memorial Day weekend were alcohol related, according to MADD.
Founded in 1980, MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
