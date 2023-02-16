MANSFIELD — The Mass Arts Center will host its 30th Anniversary Gala at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro from 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, March 31, and will honor five members of the community for their work and partnerships.
“We are so excited to recognize this year’s honorees,” Ken Butler, MAC executive director, said in a news release. “This group represents a wonderful mix of talented artists who help create our productions and volunteer leadership who are essential to helping the Center run its programs.”
“Each year we seek to identify those individuals and organizations who truly make a difference in both the work we do at Mass Arts Center from a performance or artist’s lens, but also those who lend their time and talents to fortifying our operations,” said board President Brian Johnson of Mansfield.
The gala will also mark the return to a live event. For the past two years, MAC has held its single largest fundraiser virtually due to the pandemic. The evening will include dinner, dancing, a photo booth, and a wine pull. In addition, MAC will be holding a Lottery Dreams Raffle and an online auction with many unique items.
This year’s honorees are:
Adam Joy (Outstanding Director Award) — South Easton
Joy has directed and choreographed for several seasons at MAC and his credits include “Our Town,” “Assassins,” “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” and most recently “Sweeney Todd” in November 2022. Joy is being honored for donating his time to the fundraising effort “Find Your Light,” a musical cabaret that he and Eli Bigelow produced in the summer of 2021 to help MAC through the pandemic. He also revived his production of “Our Town” in the summer of 2022 to help raise funds to support the production of “Sweeney Todd.”
Eli Bigelow (Outstanding Musical Director Award) — Quincy
Bigelow has been a musical director for the past 13 years at MAC. His credits include “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Assassins,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Bigelow is being honored for his contributions as a musical director but also his fundraising efforts with Adam Joy to put together the musical cabaret “Find Your Light” in the summer of 2021.
Sandra Levine (Mass Arts Center Champion Award) — Mansfield
Levine has served on the Mass Arts board for many years, most notably through a major renovation at the North Main Street location back in 2009. Sandra has appeared on stage in MAC productions back when it was the Mass Music & Arts Society, and she has worked hard over the years to support the mission of the organization since its inception back in 1993. She is a member of the Mansfield Rotary Club, a former member of the Mansfield Select Board and is a retired teacher from the Mansfield schools.
Judith Razee (Outstanding Volunteer) — Mansfield
Razee has worked for many years as the face of MAC, serving as both a volunteer and on the staff in its business office helping to manage the database and mailing lists. She is also the administrator for The Morini Gallery and assists with preparations for art exhibits. Her contributions are credited with being a lifeline between the Mass Arts Center patrons and the theater during the pandemic, MAC says.
Hugh Boyd, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Business Hero Award) — Mansfield
“Boyd and his office of the IBEW has been a gracious and wonderful neighbor to the Mass Arts Center,” the arts organization says. “He and his staff have generously supported MAC with the use of their meeting space, parking areas for our production staff, actors and crew as needed. This has been a logistical life saver, allowing us to continue operations during the busy Xfinity concert months.”
Tickets to attend the MAC gala can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/mac23gala. Those unable to attend can make a donation in honor of those being recognized on the MAC Donation page: https://tinyurl.com/mac23donate.