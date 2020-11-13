MANSFIELD -- The West Side Benevolent Society has released he following list of children in need of gifts this holiday season.
Note: Not all children available for "adoption" were able to be included. To inquire regarding additional children, please call the Adoption Line at 508-918-3495.
You may also help fill holiday requests by donating gift cards which will be distributed to the families. Some options are Kohl’s, Target, Dunkin, Walmart, Game Stop or Best Buy.
Here’s how to adopt:
- Choose the child(ren) you are interested in adopting.
- Call the West Side Adoption Line at 508-918-3495 and speak with our Adoption Coordinator. If your first choice is already adopted, she will match you to another similar child or family.
- All gift items should be new and UNWRAPPED.
- Please include gift receipts if possible.
- Label all of your purchases with the Child # (please don’t use permanent stickers or markers on boxes).
- Drop off your purchases at Barrows Insurance Agency, 215 North Main St., Mansfield during normal business hours (M-F 8-5; Sat 9-12). Closed Friday Nov. 27.
- Deadline for gift drop off is Friday, Dec. 4.
CHILD 3, Girl 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Leggings Jr Sm, Jacket Jr Med Purple or Black, Dresses Jr Med. TOYS: American Girl Doll clothes, Camera.
CHILD 4, Girl 5 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Dress G 8, Jeans G 6, shirts G 8. TOYS: kids Tablet.
CHILD 5, Boy 2 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue, green. CLOTHES: Sweatpants 3T, Shorts & t-shirts 3T, Huggies Snug & Dry Diaper Size 4.
CHILD 16, Girl 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue and green. CLOTHES: UO Chelsea boots in red Wom 7.5. TOYS: Instax Polaroid film, Multicolor matte liquid eyeliner set. GIFT CARDS: Gift Card towards White Nike Air Force 1's, Amazon, Visa.
CHILD 19, Girl 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: pink. CLOTHES: Snow boot Y 5. TOYS: Ticket to Ride Board Game, Lego friends - LOL DOLLS. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's, Target.
CHILD 22, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: White, blue, Wine red. TOYS: Camera, Painting stand, Brushes and paint. GIFT CARDS: Hollister, Macy’s, Adidas.
CHILD 23, Boy 4 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Sweatpants or Pants 4T.
CHILD 24, Boy 1 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Sweaters or long sleeves 2T, Sneakers or work boots C9. TOYS: Amazon kids tablet, Hulk hands Marvel toys. GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 25, Boy 3 mos. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Outfits 9-12 mos. TOYS: Convertible car seat.
CHILD 30, Boy 9 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Nike sweat suit B 10-12, Nike Jogger Pants B 10 Slim, Nike Hurache sneakers Y 4.5. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Amazon.
CHILD 31, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Nike sweaters Men Med, Nike track suit Men Med. GIFT CARDS: Playstation, Nike, American Eagle.
CHILD 34, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. TOYS: Gaming Chair, Wireless XBox Headset. GIFT CARDS: X Box, Subway, Target, Movie Theater.
CHILD 35, Boy 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Subway, Target, Movie Theater.
CHILD 36, Girl 2 yrs. FAV COLOR: pink. CLOTHES: Yoga Pants G 3T, Pampers size 6.
CHILD 39, Girl 6 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Fashion Dress G 10, Hoodie G 10. TOYS: LOL Suprise Glam Camper, Curli Girl, Electric Scooter.
CHILD 40, Boy 3 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Button Down Shirt B 5T, LS Shirt B 5T, Hoodie B 5T. TOYS: Scooter, Train Set.
CHILD 41, Girl 4 mos. FAV COLOR: Teal. CLOTHES: Fashion dress 12-18 mos, Winter Coat 12-18 mos. GIFT CARDS: Target, Primark.
CHILD 46, Boy 9 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. TOYS: Amazon tablet, drone, lego ideas Tron. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 47, Boy 7 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: Pants B 6. TOYS: kids tablet, drone. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 48, Boy 3 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. CLOTHES: Sweater 2T. TOYS: kids tablet.
CHILD 49, Boy 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: zipper hoodie B 14-16, sports/swish pants B 14. TOYS: Boxing SPEED bag for Indoors. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Playstation (PSN).
CHILD 56, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: Mens XL plaid shirts , S/S Shirt M XL, L/S Shirt M XL. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, LL Bean, Target.
CHILD 57, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: celtics/patriots/mansfield sweats B 12. TOYS: Roblox (anything), Dragon Ball (anything), Sonic the hedgehog/super mario/kirby. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Target.
CHILD 58, Girl 2 yrs. FAV COLOR: pink/purple. CLOTHES: Sweat pants 3T, Sweat shirts 3T. TOYS: Baby shark (anything) , Anything dinosaur related or cute animals. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Amazon.
CHILD 60, Girl 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Dresses Wom 12-14. TOYS: My Little Pony the movie dvd year 2017, Singing My Little Pony Equastria Twilight Sparkle.
CHILD 61, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Orange. CLOTHES: Flannel Plaid Button Down Shirts Wom Sm, Black Leggings Wom 2. GIFT CARDS: Visa, Game Stop, Michael's.
CHILD 64, Boy 16 yrs. GIFT CARDS: Gamestop, Dunkin' , Visa, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Walmart.
CHILD 69, Girl 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. TOYS: 30+ foot LED room strip lights, color changing. GIFT CARDS: American Express, Amazon, Visa, Kohl's.
CHILD 70, Girl 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Rainbow (no pink). TOYS: Playstation 4 pro controller. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Gamestop, Visa, American Express, Kohl's.
CHILD 71, Boy 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green and orange. CLOTHES: Pull over hoodie size 16 (Friday the 13th, Patriots, Pokemon). TOYS: Playstation 4 pro controller, Mini fridge for only about 6 cans or Standing Fan, Big fleece blanket (horror movie, pokemon). GIFT CARDS: American Express, Playstation.
CHILD 74, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. GIFT CARDS: American Eagle, Macy’s, 5 Below, JC Penney, Best Buy, Express.
CHILD 84, Girl 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: PINK ...... 2nd choice purple. CLOTHES: tops (unicorns or mermaids, pink or purple, sparkles) and warm pants no jeans G 10, Winter Boots Size Y2 (pink). TOYS: Ravensburger 3D Puzzle ball world globe (Amazon), Our Generation Deluxe accessory picnic table set target. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 85, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Long Sleeve shirts B Med, hoodies B 10 or Med. TOYS: Xbox accessories or gift card, FGTV toys, baby yoda lego set.
CHILD 86, Boy 5 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: jeans B 6. TOYS: baby yoda lego set, FGTV toys.
CHILD 91, Boy 3 yrs. FAV COLOR: Any color. CLOTHES: Sweatpants B 6-8 Sm, shoes Ch 12.
CHILD 92, Girl 9 mos. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Fashion Boots Ch 3.5. GIFT CARDS: Target, Target.
CHILD 93, Boy 3 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Winter Coat B 3T, Snow Boots Ch 8.5, Sweatshirt B 3T. GIFT CARDS: Target, Target.
CHILD 98, Girl 1 yr. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Warm Outfit 12-18 mos. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 101, Boy 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Sneakers Nike Men 8.5. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Target, Walmart, US Polo.
CHILD 102, Girl 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink & Purple. CLOTHES: Fashion Boot (any color) Y 3. TOYS: Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera - Fujifilm (Pink) and Film, Kids Smart watch Amazon. GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 114, Boy 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Sweatpants B Lg. TOYS: Drone, Remote Wall climbing car. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 117, Boy 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Yellow. CLOTHES: Lined zipper front hoodie Men Med, Mens medium sweat pants, with pockets and elastic bottom. GIFT CARDS: XBox, Target, Walmart.
CHILD 120, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: sweatpants B 10. TOYS: "Dead by Daylight" video game for PS4, Xbox wireless controller. GIFT CARDS: Target, XBox.
CHILD 123, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Sky blue. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Walmart, Victoria's Secret, Macy's, Marshall's, TJ Maxx.
CHILD 124, Boy 9 yrs. FAV COLOR: Aqua. TOYS: Roller skates Y4, Legos: Technic Fast and Furious Dodge charger 42111. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Walmart.
CHILD 134, Boy 15 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Sweatpants Men Med, Sweatshirt Men Med, Shirts Men Med. TOYS: Nintendo Switch Mario Games. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop, Target.
CHILD 140, Boy 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Snow boots Y6. TOYS: Karaoke machine.
CHILD 141, Boy 9 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Snow boots Y4, Sweatpants B 10. TOYS: Age Appropriate Tablet, Smashers.
CHILD 142, Boy 10 mos. CLOTHES: Onesies 9-12 mos or 12-18 mos, Jeans/ sweatpants 9-12 mos or 12-18 mos. GIFT CARDS: Target, Walmart.
CHILD 143, Girl 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. GIFT CARDS: Children’s Place, Walmart.
CHILD 144, Boy 5 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Children's Place.
CHILD 145, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: khakis 34x34, joggers (sweatpants) Men Lg, hoodies (likes Under Armor) M 2XL. TOYS: mini fridge, cuddle duds sheets (queen). GIFT CARDS: Target, Auto Zone.
CHILD 146, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Sweat pants men’s XXL (black, gray with no elastic on bottom of pant legs). GIFT CARDS: American Eagle , Amazon , Amazon , Game Stop.
CHILD 152, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Nike sneakers M 10.5, Champion sweatshirt M Med. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop, Dick's, Amazon, Best Buy.
CHILD 153, Boy 3 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Winter Boots Ch 9, Rain boots Ch 9, Fleece 3T. TOYS: Indoor Toddler Basketball hoop.
CHILD 154, Boy 9 mos. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Ch 5, Rain boots Ch 5, Fleece 12-18 mos.
CHILD 159, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Sweatpants (not joggers) likes under armour B Lg, Long sleeve shirts B Lg. TOYS: Scooter, Xbox one marvel avengers game. GIFT CARDS: Target, Xbox One points.
CHILD 160, Boy 1 yrs. CLOTHES: Sweatsuits 2T. TOYS: Blue Clues Toy, Fisher price bounestatic bounce house. GIFT CARDS: Target, Kohls.
CHILD 161, Boy 6 wks. TOYS: Age Appropriate Toy and Teething Rings. GIFT CARDS: Carter's , Target.
CHILD 168, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Light blue/mint. GIFT CARDS: Target, American Eagle, Pac Sun, Dunkin', Lululemon, Urban Outfitters.
CHILD 173, Boy 9+ yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Hoodie and pants set Boys 12/14 Large, Nike uppers sneakers Y7. TOYS: Video Camera Camcorder 2.7K, Vlogging Camera for YouTube Amazon, ZINGYOU ZY-007 Professional Cardioid Mic Bundle for YouTube Podcast Vocal Broadcasting Gaming with Arm Stand Shock Mount and Pop Filter (Silver) Amazon, Morros DSLR Rig Movie Kit Shoulder Mo. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's.
CHILD 174, Girl 4 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink and purple. CLOTHES: Snow boots C10. TOYS: 61 Key beginner keyboard piano for kids (Walmart), V Tech learning Tablet, Barbie doll house.
CHILD 175, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Purple. CLOTHES: Pullover hoodie G 10, Tshirts G 10. TOYS: LOL or OMG dolls.
CHILD 176, Girl 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Leggings G 8, Tutu dresses G 8, Jean jacket G 8.
CHILD 177, Boy 6 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Jean with built-in belt B 8 slim, Tshirts with graphics B 6-8 Sm, Zip hoodie B Sm.
CHILD 181, Girl 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. CLOTHES: Nike Tight legend black pants G8, Pink sweatshirt G 8, Christmas winter red dress G 8. GIFT CARDS: TJ Maxx.
CHILD 182, Boy 6 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Winter sweater B 6-8 Sm, Jeans B 6. TOYS: Shark toy that moves in water with a remote control. GIFT CARDS: Kohl’s.
CHILD 183, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. CLOTHES: Dress Pant 30x32 for church, Jeans 30x32. GIFT CARDS: Target, Forever 21, Amazon.
CHILD 184, Girl 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: pink. CLOTHES: Dress for church G12, Jeans/Leggings G12, Tshirt G 8. TOYS: Age Appropriate Tablet, BARBIE DOLLHOUSE.
CHILD 185, Boy 5 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: Dress pants B6 Slim , Jeans B 6 slim. TOYS: RYAN figurines.
CHILD 186, Boy 1 yr. FAV COLOR: None yet. CLOTHES: Sweatshirts B 18 mos. TOYS: Trucks/cars. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 187, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: Adidas track suit (not pink) Jr Med. TOYS: Dvd/blu ray player, Twin sheets and comforter (blue tones), Art supply Copic marker set. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's, TJ Maxx.
CHILD 188, Boy 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Adidas track suit B 12-14 Lg, Warm thick Flannel shirts B 12-14 Lge. TOYS: Lego Star wars - The Child 75318. GIFT CARDS: Newbury Comics, OneUp Games.
CHILD 194, Boy 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue. CLOTHES: Sweatshirt B 10-12, L/S Shirts B 10-12, Sweat pants B 12. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 195, Boy 7 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. CLOTHES: long sleeve shirts B 8-10. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop.
CHILD 196, Boy 19 mos. CLOTHES: long sleeve shirts 2T, jeans 2T. GIFT CARDS: Target.
CHILD 198, Girl 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: blue, grey. CLOTHES: Leggings Wom Med/Lg, Sweat pants Wom 14. GIFT CARDS: Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's.
CHILD 199, Girl 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: hot pink, yellow. CLOTHES: Tops G 14/16, Leggings G 14, Dresses 14/16. TOYS: Age Appropriate Tablet. GIFT CARDS: Old Navy.
CHILD 200, Boy 9 mos. FAV COLOR: bright colors. CLOTHES: matching outfit sets 9-12 mos, pants & long sleeve shirts 9-12 mos, size 4 luvs. TOYS: Fisher Price remote and cellphone, Batman Walker. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 202, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. GIFT CARDS: Nike, Amazon, Dick’s, Dick’s, American Eagle, American Eagle.
CHILD 203, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Mansfield sweatpants Wom 12, Under Armour sports leggings black Wom 12, Nike black running shorts Wom 12. TOYS: Nike sports bag black. GIFT CARDS: Dick’s, Amazon.
CHILD 204, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. GIFT CARDS: Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Five Below.
CHILD 205, Boy 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. GIFT CARDS: Target, Walmart.
CHILD 206, Girl 7 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink, blue. TOYS: LOL dolls, LOL doll house. GIFT CARDS: Target, Walmart.
CHILD 207, Boy 4 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue and green. TOYS: Hot wheels car garage. GIFT CARDS: Target, Walmart.
CHILD 208, Boy 15 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. CLOTHES: sweat pants or athletic pants Men Med, sweatshirts Men Lg, Short sleeve tshirts Men Lg. GIFT CARDS: Target, Dunkin', Walmart.
CHILD 209, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: green. CLOTHES: leggings Wom 12, short sleeve t-shirts Wom Lg, Sweatshirts Wom Lg. TOYS: Art supplies, Outdoor games.
CHILD 213, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Purple. CLOTHES: Sweatshirts Jr Med, Pants Jr 7. TOYS: Little nightmares video game. GIFT CARDS: Visa, Target.
CHILD 214, Girl 4 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink purple. CLOTHES: Warm pants G 6X. TOYS: Disney princess house. GIFT CARDS: Walmart.
CHILD 220, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Pink. GIFT CARDS: Walmart, Old Navy, Target, Kohl's.
CHILD 221, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black and White. CLOTHES: joggers Men Med, hoodie sweatshirt , no zip Men Med, moccassins shoes Men 9.5. TOYS: spikeball. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, American Eagle.
CHILD 222, Girl 11 yrs. FAV COLOR: black, white, yellow. CLOTHES: hoodie sweatshirt no zipper G 12, Sneaker Y4.5. TOYS: longboard skateboard. GIFT CARDS: Target, Five Below, Amazon.
CHILD 226, Girl 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: grey or black. GIFT CARDS: Michael's, Kohl's, Target, Amazon, 5 Below.
CHILD 227, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: purple. CLOTHES: plain black leggings Jr Sm. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Stefano's, Zumiez, Ulta.
CHILD 228, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. CLOTHES: flannels any colors will do but would like green Men Lg, bomber jacket Men XL, crew neck sweater Men Lg. TOYS: radio head vinyl record, watch/ leather straps (on the smaller side). GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 229, Girl 13 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. CLOTHES: skinny jeans Jr 7, addidas sneaker Wom 9, Legend of Zelda hoodie Jr Lg. TOYS: Necklace Style Bluetooth Headphones. GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 230, Girl 10 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: addidas hoodie G14, skinny jeans G14, graphic t shirt G14. TOYS: my hero acadamia anything. GIFT CARDS: Amazon.
CHILD 231, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's, Target, Game Stop, Walmart, Amazon.
CHILD 232, Boy 18 yrs. FAV COLOR: Purple. CLOTHES: Sweatpants (Champion, Nike, Adidas ) M XXL, t-shirt ( Champion, Nike, Adidas ) Men XXL, Sweatshirt ( Champion, Nike, Adidas ) Men XXL. TOYS: turtle Ps4 headset. GIFT CARDS: Target, Walmart.
CHILD 234, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Shirts (dri-fit) Men Sm, Gym Pants (drifit style) Men Sm, Full Zip or Pull over Hoodie Men Sm. GIFT CARDS: Game Stop, Kohl's.
CHILD 235, Girl 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Vans slip ons (light blue check foxing) Wom 7.5, No zipper hoodie (ACDC if possible) Wom Lg, Black Nike Wind Runner Jacket Wom XL. TOYS: the Feynman lecture on physics, boxed set: the new millennium edition. GIFT CARDS: TJ Maxx, Amazon.
CHILD 236, Boy 16 yrs. FAV COLOR: black. CLOTHES: Black Converse high top M 9, Black hoodie no Zipper (Nirvana) M Med. TOYS: Xbox 1 controller. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Steam.
CHILD 237, Girl 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue turquoise. CLOTHES: Dressing boots Ch 6.5. TOYS: Digital Camera 2.7K Ultra HD Mini Video Camera 44MP 2.8 Inch LCD Rechargeable Students Compact Camera Pocket Camera with 16X Digital Zoom YouTube Vlogging Camera for Kids-Adult-Beginners (Black), TELMU Telescope- 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Michael's.
CHILD 238, Girl 9 yrs. FAV COLOR: Blue/Burgundy. CLOTHES: Dressing boots Ch 5. TOYS: Mini Sewing Machine for Beginner, Dual Speed Portable Children Sewing Machine with Extension Table, Light, Sewing Kit for Kids, Girl, Household, Video Camera Camcorder FHD 1080P 30FPS 36MP IR Night Vision YouTube Vlogging Camera Recorder 3.0'' 270 Degree. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Children place.
CHILD 239, Boy 4 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. CLOTHES: Sneakers Y1. TOYS: Allek Kick Scooter B02, Lean 'N Glide Scooter with Extra Wide PU Light-Up Wheels and 4 Adjustable Heights for Children from 3-12yrs (Black), Magblock 120 PCS Magnetic Blocks, Magnetic Tiles Building Blocks for Kids Toys丨Magnet Toys Set 3D Building Blocks,. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Children's Place.
CHILD 240, Boy 18 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Joggers pants (not jogging pants), black or dark tan Men XXL, Plaid flannel shirts in either red and black,red and blue,or green and black Men XXL. TOYS: Spiderman Miles Morales video game for PS4 Gaming System, RGB Led Light Strips for bedroom. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's.
CHILD 244, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: red. CLOTHES: Jeans 28x30 Slim, Shirts Men Med. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's, LL Bean, Best Buy, Amazon, Five Below.
CHILD 256, Boy 12 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Nike or adidas sneakers Men 9, Soft sweat pants grey or black B 18, Hoodie sweat shirts Men Sm or Men Med. TOYS: Drone. GIFT CARDS: Kohl's or xbox.
CHILD 257, Girl 8 yrs. FAV COLOR: Black. CLOTHES: Justice hoodie G 14, Justice stretch pants G 12, Stretch pants G 12. TOYS: Vanity for make up black. GIFT CARDS: Justice.
CHILD 258, Boy 17 yrs. FAV COLOR: black. CLOTHES: timberland boots , hubuck color, Men 13. GIFT CARDS: Amazon, Starbucks, Dunkin', Micro Center, Guitar Center.
CHILD 270, Girl 4 yrs. CLOTHES: Princess Dress G 5.
CHILD 271, Girl 3 yrs. CLOTHES: Princess Dress G 4. TOYS: Minecraft Toys.
CHILD 272, Girl 1 mon. CLOTHES: Coat G 12 mos, Dress G 9-12 mos. TOYS: Walker, Age Appropriate Doll, Baby Stroller (not a toy stroller).
CHILD 277, Boy 14 yrs. FAV COLOR: Red. CLOTHES: Zip Up Style Sweatshirt (Yoda or Star Wars preferred) Men Med, T-shirt (Yoda or Star Wars preferred) Men Lg, T-shirt (Snoopy or Charlie Brown theme preferred) Men Lg. TOYS: Razor Scooter. GIFT CARDS: Wendy's, Walmart.
CHILD 278, Boy 6 yrs. FAV COLOR: Green. CLOTHES: Boys Size 1 Nike Velcro Close Style Sneakers, Goodnights Size Small Boys Bedtime Bedwetting Underwear. TOYS: "squeakee" the balloon dog.
CHILD 279, Boy 8 yrs. CLOTHES: Snow Boots Y4. TOYS: Star Wars Figurines, Star Wars Robot. GIFT CARDS: Target.
