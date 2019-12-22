MANSFIELD -- A founding member of the local food pantry, a student who volunteers in a number of areas and the head of a popular Mansfield nonprofit are the recipients of the second annual Mansfield Community Service Awards.
Dozens of family and friends turned out to Wednesday night's selectmen meeting for the awards ceremony.
Caroline Kanevski
Caroline Kanevski, a junior at Mansfield High School, was honored in the youth category.
Kanevski has volunteered with the West Side Benevolent Circle since sixth grade, created hundreds of paper mittens and identification tags, and helped collect and sort gifts.
She has also volunteered at the Robinson School over the past five years, helping teachers unpack books, organize supplies and create bulletin boards. She also helps out with Halloween Bingo.
For the past three years, Kanevski has participated in the Citizens Scholarship Foundation’s annual holiday window painting event and dressed up as Snow White to greet young children at the annual McGinty Family Fun Day in support of the McGinty Scholarship Foundation.
With a passion for acting, singing, and dancing, she volunteers backstage for the Un-Common Theater, designing props and serving as an usher.
Kanevski also volunteers for the St. Mary’s Church Septemberfest, where she manages games for young children.
"Caroline is very generous with her time and is a shining example of what it means to support your local community," said Selectman Neil Rhein, who initiated the awards program last year.
Dawn Saba
In the adult category, the recipient was Dawn Saba, best known for her leadership of the West Side Benevolent Circle, where she has volunteered for 14 years and served as its president for the past seven.
Each holiday season the Mansfield nonprofit distributes clothing and gifts to more than 300 children.
During her tenure, Saba has moved the group beyond its traditional holiday gift drive, partnering with local agencies to provide support services throughout the year. This includes the Mansfield Community Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to residents who need help paying their utility and housing bills.
Saba also helped create “Nourish to Flourish,” a summer lunch program that launched last summer.
And she donates her time to the YMCA, where she helps raise money for summer camp scholarships.
One of the people who nominated Saba for the award said she "exemplifies the spirit of public service and is truly a behind-the-scenes hero to hundreds of families in our town. With five children of her own and a full-time job at the Robinson School, Dawn is an inspiration and role model to all of the lives she touches.”
Dick Kelsay
Receiving the award in the lifetime category was Dick Kelsay.
Kelsay was a founding member of Our Daily Bread food pantry in 1997. He has held a variety of roles on the pantry’s steering committee over the past 22 years.
Kelsay is usually the first to arrive most Saturday mornings at the pantry, and helps residents select meat from the freezer.
He has also volunteered with the Mansfield Council on Aging for the past several years, serving as chairman of the board of directors. His work with the COA includes the development of a dementia program and serving as Mansfield’s representative on the Bristol Elder Services board of directors.
He is an active member of the Congregational Church of Mansfield, where he volunteers for the annual Veterans Day luncheon and its holiday fair, and dishes out strawberry shortcake at Family Fun Night.
“Dick Kelsay is a humble man who possesses an extremely generous and caring nature. He leads by example and he lives his life embodying the true meaning of community service," wrote a person who nominated him. "All of us at the food pantry are grateful for and inspired by Dick's dedication to serving his neighbors in Mansfield and those less fortunate than he with tremendous grace and dignity.”
The awards are presented to volunteers who exemplify the spirit of public service by sharing their time, talent, and energy for the betterment of the community.
"These awards publicly recognize those people who go above and beyond in service to our town. Many of these people are unsung heroes who do what they do not for the recognition, but simply because they care," said Rhein, who serves on the nomination review committee. "By recognizing their service, we hope to inspire others to follow their great examples."
Also serving on the Community Service Awards Committee were School Superintendent Teresa Murphy, Police Lt. Roy Bain, Rose Kimmel from the Council on Aging, and Kara Griffin from the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.
Nominations were received for 10 residents -- two for the youth award, six for the adult award, and two for the lifetime achievement award.
The nomination committee recently decided to hold all nominations for three years.
