MANSFIELD -- The local Cultural Council has announced the awarding of 30 grants totaling $17,130.
The funds come from a town allocation along with state money released each year for community-based programs and projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities.
They include concerts and exhibitions for schoolchildren and seniors, after-school youth programs, writing workshops, diversity and inclusion efforts, historical preservation efforts, lectures, nature and science education programs for families, and town festivals.
Decisions about which activities to support are made by the Mansfield Local Cultural Council (MLCC), whose members are: Eileen Cusack, Jean Mallon, Marc Clamage, Melanie O’Malley, Gail Gilman, Sharon Friedman, Kelly Ann Kelly, Semirah Dolan, Vivian Webster, Linda Ramirez and Diana Bren.
The following events and applicants are this year's awardees:
Middle High School winter percussion and drama programs, African Dance Experience, Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra, Fuller Craft Museum, Hip Hop dance exercise for seniors, pastel painting by Gregory Maichack, combating hate and prejudice by Holocaust survivor Janet Applefield, children’s juggling performance with Parks and Rec, duo pianists/composers/educators Whipple and Morales, LiveARTS Concert Series, Mass Music & Arts Society (MMAS) online project, The Road to Diversity community forums, a Celtic Journey with The Jubilate Choral , SMARTS Collaborative, The Un-Common Theatre Company production of Elf the Musical, a virtual music series with the Brockton Symphony, LRC Theater Production Talent Show, Interactive 3D Map of Mansfield’s Old Town Cemetery, Easton Chamber Music Festival, Triboro Youth Theatre’s 25th Celebration performance of Les Miserables, Stories that Make the World a Better Place Series, the Neponset Choral Societies’ 2020-2021 Season, Halloween Harvest Series, Stephano: The Story of Shakespeare’s Shipwreck by Hit and Run History, and We Did It For You! A Women’s Journey Through History lecture for students.
All award recipients will be invited to a reception in late spring that will be open to the public.
The MLCC will seek applications again in the fall. For more information, email culturalcouncil@mansfieldma.com or visit www.mass-culture.org.
