MANSFIELD -- The local Cultural Council is hosting a reception Wednesday for grant recipients planning programs this year. The free event is open to all and scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the South Common across from Town Hall.
Grant recipients will discuss and demonstrate their projects. There will be refreshments and a performance by Broadway Babies of Mass Arts Center (the former MMAS).
"We are very happy for this chance to honor the work of local artists, artisans, musicians, historians and culture enthusiasts” said Eileen Cusack, chairwoman of the cultural council. "We hope the projects we help fund will provide great public benefit as we strive to promote those that align with the cultural goals of the Mansfield community."
This year, the local cultural council funded 50 grants totaling $17,485. Grant recipients include:
Museums, galleries and exhibits: Fuller Craft Museum, The Attleboro Museum, The Museum of American Bird Art, The Morini Gallery at Mass Arts Center, Old Colony Historical Society, The Children’s Museum of Easton, and SMARTS Middle School Art Exhibit.
Musical groups: Jubilate Chorale, The Claflin Hill Orchestra, The Brockton Symphony, The Grace Notes, LIVEArts, Sharon Community Chamber Orchestra, and NRT.
Theaters: Uncommon Theatre Co., Mass Arts Center, Foxboro Regional Center for the Performing Arts, LRC Productions of Foxboro, Firefly Theatre Co, and Attleboro Community Theatre.
Cultural celebrations and festivals: Doll E Daze Project, Inc. -- Juneteenth Celebration, TRDUs Abolition Day Celebration, and Mansfield’s Fall Festival at Fulton’s Pond
Workshops: Celtic Music and Dance In America, Origami Storigami with Motoko Dworkin, Musical Bingo with Good Thomas, Dollmaking workshop with Debra Britt, Stepping with Sai with Masai Britt, Children's Songs and Singing Games Family Concert, Dream Tale Puppets presents ‘Alice’; (or, ‘the Red King’), I am Autistic I am Fantastic and Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise for Seniors! with Chefiatou Tokou, Teen Paint Days and Creative Writing Series and workshops with Sandy Churchill, ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’, Musical Baseball Show, Nature in Your Neighborhood, Dyeing to Wear It Creating Community through Color with Rhonda DiFazio, The Jellyfish: How to Pastel Paint, Astrology, Meditation and Reiki, Songs and Stories -- The Highwaymen, Monday Night Live -- Broadway and the Classics, Building a Creative Mind through African Dance, Duo Pianists, Composers & Educators Whipple & Morales in Concert, and The Catnip Junkies: Live! from the South Common.
The council will seek applications again in the fall. Information and forms are available at www.massculturalcouncil.org.