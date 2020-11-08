MANSFIELD -- Town electric customers are apparently getting their money's worth when it comes to their utility bills.
Mansfield Municipal Electric Department announced this week that following a rate reduction across all customer classes that began July 1, residents now have the second lowest rate in Massachusetts, according to a recent rate analysis by Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Co.
Select board members, who serve on the town's electic commission, last April voted to approve a 5% rate reduction for customers.
The residential energy charge dropped from 11.65 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour.
The new rate is 47% lower in cost than current residential rates for the state’s investor-owned utilities for similar energy consumed, department officials said.
Commercial and industrial rate classes also saw a reduction.
The new rates are the result of adjusted purchase power charges that reflect projected decreases in power costs for the non-profit light department.
"Mansfield’s rate position and service reliability record are second to none due to strategic planning and dedication of many individuals," General Manager Joe Sollecito said. "I am very grateful to our entire staff and the Board of Light Commissioners to set the goal of providing the best service at a very affordable rate for all our customers. During this time of uncertainty, we are committed to keeping our rates as affordable as possible."
Mansfield Electric was established in 1903 and is one of 40 publicly owned electric utilities in Massachusetts.
