MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Municipal Electric Department will buy electricity from a $14.5 million solar array to be built in Ludlow.
The department said it will purchase about 5 megawatts from the 7-megawatt project that's being constructed on property owned by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company.
The town is one of six municipal utility members of MMWEC participating in the project. The others are Boylston, Ipswich, Marblehead, Peabody and Wakefield.
“We are excited to add this new solar resource to our power portfolio,” Joseph Sollecito, the electric department’s general manager, said in a statement. “Partnering with other municipal light plants and MMWEC makes this project both affordable and reliable as a long-term investment.”
The project will generate 13,400 megawatt hours a year, about enough power for 1,500 average homes, according to MMWEC.
Megawatt hours are a measure of power generation over time.
Using its unique statutory financing authority as a political subdivision of the state, MMWEC plans to use a local financial institution to issue tax-exempt revenue bonds to finance the project.
The ground-mounted solar project will be built on a 30-acre section of MMWEC’s 200-acre property in Ludlow.
The site is described as well suited for solar. MMWEC is working with EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions, Inc., as the project developer.
In addition, MMWEC intends to use local subcontractors in the project. Construction will start this summer and the project is expected to come online late this year.
The project was developed in alignment with the state’s de-carbonization goals. It also allows for municipal utilities that may not have ideal locations for projects within their own communities to add more solar to their power portfolios.
MMWEC already has a conventional power plant on the site as well as a small solar array.
