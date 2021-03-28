MANSFIELD -- The town’s electric department has been recognized by a national public utility organization for its reliability and safe service.
The American Public Power Association has given the department its platinum RP3 award.
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Joe Sollecito, general manager of the department. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from many people who really care about powering our community."
Mansfield Electric is among more than 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
The association is an advocate for community-owned power systems and advice on policy, technology, trends, training, and operations for over 2,000 public power utilities serving 49 million customers.
The award to Mansfield Electric is valid for three years.
