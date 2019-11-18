MANSFIELD -- The Garden Club of Mansfield’s new year of speakers, workshops, and events is in full bloom.
The club reports that September started the new year with the annual Member’s Plant Auction, followed by October’s pumpkin centerpiece demonstration by Deborah Trickett of the Captured Garden at Mansfield Public Library.
In October, the community was invited to pick their own pumpkins from the plot at the community garden and then join the garden club at its 23rd annual pumpkin festival. Also held at the library, the free event Oct. 19 included seasonal crafts, refreshments, cookie and pumpkin decorating, and more.
Throughout the year the club will host a variety of lecturers on topics from floral arranging, pruning, photography, planting for pollinators to creating an Earth-friendly garden. All events are listed on the club’s website: www.gardenclubofmansfield.com.
Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at the Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St., unless otherwise indicated on the website. Come at 6:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy light snacks and beverages. Meetings begin promptly at 7 p.m. Guests, 21 years or older, can attend a presentation for a $5 fee, or a workshop for a determined fee.
