Emma Butler, 12, of Mansfield, raised $270 for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation recently by making and selling pom-pom monsters, pot holders and painted sea shells. It was all Emma’s idea, says her mother, Cara Butler, adding, “I thought it was so kind of her that I decided to pitch in lemonade for her to sell at her stand as well.” Emma, a seventh-grader at Qualters Middle School, actually raised $135 herself by selling out all her items, and a family friend matched that amount. “One of the men that stopped had the same type of cancer, and the same procedure done,” Cara Butler said. “He was thrilled to see someone raising money for the foundation.” The disease also hits home. Emma’s grandfather, Gary Lunn, a Mansfield native who still works in town but now lives in Taunton, has the same type of cancer, which affects blood plasma. Lunn had a bone marrow transplant two summers ago that added years to his life but has left him with no immune system.
Child safety seats highlighted
Too many young children are not riding in age-appropriate child restraints, according to AAA Northeast. To highlight National Child Passenger Safety Week last week, AAA analyzed MassDOT crash data and found an alarming number of children were involved in accidents while riding without child restraints. In 2019, one-third of 5-year-olds and more than half of 6- to 7-year-olds wore only seat belts or, in some cases, were unrestrained entirely. Massachusetts law requires children to ride in a child restraint until age 8 or until they are taller than 57 inches. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ride in a rear-facing car seat as long as possible (at least until age 2). The academy says they should then ride in a forward-facing car seat until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer, followed by a booster seat until they are 57 inches tall. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and more than 1,200 younger than 8 were injured in crashes on Massachusetts roads in 2019.
Watershed alliance makes offers
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance is offering two incentives for people to join. If you join or donate before the end of the year, you will qualify for a 2020 tax deduction if you don’t itemize your deductions. The deduction is up to $300 for individuals and $600 for those filing jointly. And if you join before Wednesday, Sept. 30, your name will be entered in a raffle to win a four-pack of Bass Pro Personal Flotation Devices. The watershed is a 562-square-mile area that stretches over 43 Southeastern Massachusetts cities and towns — including all of Mansfield and Norton and parts of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Rehoboth. Visit savethetaunton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.