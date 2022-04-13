MANSFIELD -- Going above and beyond, three residents have been recognized for their dedicated volunteer work in town.
Ryan Morley, Deb Britt and Charlie Spath are recipients of the fourth annual Mansfield Community Service Awards.
The awards were presented at the latest select board meeting.
Morley received the youth award for constructing 16 over-sized games donated for the Mansfield Recreation summer camp program.
It took over a year and more than 200 hours for Morley to build three Jenga games, two washer toss games, three tic tac toe boards, two sets of corn hole, a PVC xylophone, and other games.
"Ryan raised the funds to pay for all of the materials needed and coordinated the assistance he needed, despite the limitations and constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic," award organizer and select board Chairman Neil Rhein said. "Summer campers have been given the opportunity to enjoy playing a version of everyone's favorite games in a giant way for many more years of summer fun."
Morley also has called bingo numbers at Willow Crossings, cleaned up litter with Keep Mansfield Beautiful, served meals at Westover Air Force Base, and cleaned conservation trails in town. He also recently became an Eagle Scout.
Britt, founder of the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture, was honored with the adult award.
The museum had been located on North Main Street until closing during the pandemic. Money is being raised for a new home, with a location in Attleboro being pursued.
"It lives on in the minds of many as a truly unique and spectacular place where Deb and her staff offered engaging tours, programs, and workshops to schoolchildren throughout New England," Rhein said. "Deb taught students about the importance of having a positive self image. She is someone who values education and cultural literacy, from which we all benefit."
Britt has also been pivotal in the annual Abolition Day celebration on the South Common.
"This event brings the community together in a celebration of the start of the Mansfield Anti-slavery Society back in 1836, and provides a reminder of the power of multicultural unity and friendship," Rhein said.
The final award, in the lifetime achievement category, went to Spath.
Spath has been very active in Mansfield Knights of Columbus community service projects.
The resident helps raise funds for programs that support homeless, as well as those with developmental disabilities and battling substance abuse and mental illness.
He was a key member of the Coats for Kids team that raised more than $20,000 to provide warm winter coats for needy.
Spath assists with food pickups on Saturday mornings to help meet the ongoing need at Our Daily Bread food pantry.
Showing further community spirit, Spath is a member of the group that helps clean up litter in conjunction with Keep Mansfield Beautiful and also beautifies Saint Mary's cemetery.
On top of that, Spath organizes an annual local blood drive every January.
Judging committee members were Rose Kimmel of the Council on Aging, Jordan Jackson Principal John Nieratko, police officer Tommy Connor, and Kara Griffin of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.
Nominations can be submitted any time. Visit www.mansfieldma.com for a form.