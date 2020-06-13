MANSFIELD — The following students graduated from Mansfield High School in the Class of 2020.
Harley Dee Alexis Achin, Jessica Nakel Alana Alestock, Omar Kinan Alhelu, Madison Rose Ali, Hana Fayruz Alouani, Eean James Antonius, Nathan Thomas April, Aidan Mark Archambault, Lucas Robert Ascoli, Isabelle Hope Austin, Lauren Ilise Austin and Michael Najib Ayoub.
Amirthavarshini Babu, Lily Barnes, Lauren Nicole Barr, Makhi Deon Baskin, Rylie Emma Baum, Kevin James Belanger, Jacob Louis Belsky, Conor William Benoit, Grace Catherine Benton, Jake Thomas Berdine, Harry Biedermann, Logan Augustus Biedermann, Aidan Dailey Black, Skylar Renee Blau, Samuel John Bolduc, Samantha Rose Borsari, Raven Renee Boswell, Maxine Lily Boudway, Cameron Carruthers Bovey, Kayla Rose Bradley, Timothy Michael Bradley, Alexandra Alina Bramley, Lauren Louise Breitenstein, Neil Patrick Brennick, Alaina Grace Brown, Joseph Todd Brown, Julia Michelle Buiser, Mallory Joan Burke, Sean Dennis Burke, Angela Mary Burnham, Benjamin Alexander Burns and Sydney Jordan Busa.
Bridget Mairead Cahill, Tess O’Brien Cahill, McKenzie Marie Call, Angela Talulla Callahan, Joseph John Cappelletti, Anthony Thomas Cardosa, Colin Daniel Caridi, John Patrick Carney, Emma Catherine Cashman, Kyle Joseph Cerretani, Alexander Ethan Charnitsky, Yang James Chen, Lohith Chundi, Samuel Lee Clayman, Jackson Palmer Cobb, Olivia Paige Coccia, Alyson Nicole Cochrane, Sophia Theresa Collins, Jason Thomas Comeau, Matthew Gordon Connelly, Ciaran James Connolly, Joshua James Cook, Adam Anthony Corlito, Andrew Stewart Cowles and Jade McKenzie Cummings.
Emily Eileen Dardinski, Eli Scott Davies, Shannon Helen Dean, Michael David DeBolt, Arianna Elizabeth Delaney, Nicholas Charles DeLucia, Jason Kenneth DeSilva, Victoria Lynn Detch, Gabrielle Katherine Devlin, Joseph James Devlin, Ryan Walsh Devoy, Danielle Celeste DiCenzo, Jared Heath Dickmann, Reef Dobson, Kelly Patricia Doherty, Hayden Nicholas Dolan, Erin Elizabeth Dooling, Shane Joseph Downey, Grace Elizabeth Doyle, Cameron Henry Dunbar, Cameron David Eddy, Hannah Elizabeth Egan, Lukas Steven Ehnstrom and Hannah Rose Enzie.
Rachel Isabella Faber, Liam Charles Farley, Victoria Lynn Fasulo, Zoe Emma Feinberg, Olivia Rose Fernando, Charles Joseph Fichera, Megan YanJun Fidler, Cailin Anne Fitzpatrick, Jillian Mary Fitzpatrick, John Patrick Flanagan, Nathan Joseph Flanders, Scott Philip Fortune Jr., Joseph John Foti, Patrick James Fowkes, Ella Rose Francis, Emily Grace Francis and Vanessa Marie Frazzetta.
Jacob Matthew Carleton Gage, Benjamin Paul Giffen, William Robert Giffen, Paul Robert Gingras, Magdy Amgad Lotfy Gohar, Kira Madeline Goldman, Amanda Grace Gordon, John Maxwell Gormley, Lily Patricia Goulding, Jacob Douglas Gourley, Christopher Paul Graham, and Samantha Jane Greco.
Ali Hachem, Orion MacGregor Hallowell, Ethan Glenn Harkness, Kathryn Taylor Harrison, Kathryn Eileen Healey, Robert Joseph Healey, Elizabeth Mary Healy, Jennifer Maureen Healy, Thomas Robert Hemmendinger, Lauren Marie Hobaica, Olivia Lee Hobaica, Vincent Xavier Holmes, Rebecca Elizabeth Hottleman, Mikayla Rose Hunter, Samuel Duane Hutton, Benjamin Douglas Ierardo, Lauren Edith Instasi, Gina Bailey Isaacson, James Georges Israel, Noah Aiden Jellenik, Christopher Scott Jenkins and Elissia Grace Jimenez.
Mehrjot Kaur, Matthew Michael Roberto Kearney, George Thomas Kefalas, Ashley Michelle Kelliher, Sarah Elizabeth Keohane, Brady Frederick Kessler, Hafsa Khatib, Sean Thomas Kinney, Megan Forster Krone and Saradonna Claire Kuplast.
Corey Kathryn Lane, Mariam Emad Lawendy, Nicolas Giordano LeVangie, Serena Li, Emma Catherine Liljeblad, Amanda Paige Lombardi, Sarah Jane Loucks, Keisha Berdina Louis, Jake David Lund and Alexandra Jaylyn Lynch.
Julia Kennedy MacDonald, Kaya Cheri Macedo, Cullen Blake MacIntyre, Evan Michael Patrick Magyar, Grace Elizabeth Maher, Farah Maged Makram, Evan James Malcolm, Isaiah Serge Manuel, Maria Oliva Marcheselli, Nicholas Stephen Marciano, Varnikha Marthineni and Raffaele Benjamin Schindler Marzella.
Rachel Galina Masison, Ailish Katherine McBride, Sean Edward McCafferty, Conor John McCarthy, Daniel Joseph McCarthy, Thomas Patrick McCoy, Lindsay Kate McDonald, Collin Michael McGrath-Edlund, Kayleigh Catherine McKenney, Jamie Lee McLaughlin, Cameron Carl McNamara, Elisabeth Jewel McQuarrie, Timothy Paul McSweeney, Brinly Kerilin Meelia, Johnny Raphiel Melendez Osorio, Amr Yahya Hussein Melhem, Ava Carina Mezzanotte, Stephanie Catherine Michel and Julia Marie Miller.
Cayla Elizabeth Monachino, Sean Joseph Moody, Joseph James Moran, Alyssa Lynn Moran, Sean Patrick Jayson Morley, Dean Christopher Morse, Jack Brendan Moussette, Ian Richard Moynihan, Mary Elizabeth Muldoon, Michael Aidan Mullahy, Owen Quill Mullahy, Harrison Christopher Murray, Nicholas Christopher Murray and Cameron John Dickson Mysliwicz.
Adrianna Elizabeth Nacopoulos, Avantika Nitin Naik, Katie Mary Neary, Matthew Graham Neary, Benjamin Steven Nelson, William Arthur Nelson, Peter James Oldow, Timothy John O’Leary, Daniel Charles Olen, Hannah Jane Olsen, Michael John O’Neil, Daniel Joseph O’Neill and James Ryan O’Sullivan.
Paden Louis Palanza, Nilay Saujanya Pangrekar, Maria Anastasia Papoulidis, Connor Samuel Peavey, Michael Phillip Peel, Matthew Thomas Pereira, Lindsey Alissa Perry, and Paige Marie Peterson.
Lindsey Jean Petrie, Sara Rose Petrie, Alyson Vera Philbin, Zackary Robert Pike, Joseph Michael Plath, Sarah Ann Podolske, Daniel Sean Pohlman, Garrett Gabriel Polutchko, Genevieve Adelina Polutchko, Nishanth Sai Potturu, Arundhati Prasanth, Conor Donald Priest, Olivia Grace Prior, Paul Alexander Quinn, Charles Frederick Quirk, Calvin Robert Quitzau and Emily Joan Quitzau.
Bhargavi Ramesh, Daniel Hoyt Rapoza, Jake Woods Rawlings, Kevin James Reynolds, Josie Maria Ridlen, Daniel Paul Rieth, Austin King Risotti, Katherine Holly Rispoli, Jack Ryan Rivard, Kyle Matthew Rivet, Sean Takumi Robinson, Brian Henry Rockwell, Erin Elizabeth Rogers, Arturo Romero, Andrew Russell Rooney, Bianca Sophia Rose, Kevin Francis Rozelle, and Thomas Dickie Rozelle
Emily Mae Saba, Evan Thomas Sabella, Mudita K Sai, Yash Sachin Sakhalkar, Anthony Francis Salisbury, Destiny Danielle Sanders, Jaden Lyles Sardella, Ethan Richard Deady Schlosser, Aden Benjamin Schwartz, Sarah Abigail Schwarz, Amoy Eunice Scott, Kerrin Elizabeth Sears, Rebecca Agnes Segal, Katherine Grace Semple and Christina Sophia Seremetis.
Antonios Richard Sevastos, Kendall Lee Seyboth, Mia Vicenta Shahood, Tiffany Marie Shiek, Julia Grace Shield, Amber Lynn Silvia, Mackenzie Jean Smith, Jenna Nicole Soper, Isabella Kathleen Southwood, Christian Antone Souza, Bella Sadie Spear, Kasey Julia Staples, Samantha Rose Sternburg, Samuel Thomas Stevens, William Joseph Stratton, and Kareana Elizabeth Sylvain.
Paige Elizabeth Tang, Anthony Kaser Teebagy, Calvin Wadsworth Ten Eyck, Owen Michael Terry, Ethan Marshall Thevenot, Michael Anthony Tofuri, Joseph Michael Troiano, Jocelyn Amy Vandermark, Emily Amelia Verge, Christopher Alexander Verros, and Nicholas John Vovcsko.
Jensen Kate Wagner, Stephanie Elizabeth Walker, Connor James Walsh, Casey Michael Washburn, Dylan James Weiner, Graham Michael Wells, Timothy David Wheeler, Sandra Evelyn Whitaker, Andrew Matthew Williams, Haley Rose Williamson, Joshua William Wisel, Patrick Michael Yu, Huda Zahid and Brooke Alexandra Zaret.
