MANSFIELD – Mansfield High School has been cited for its work with students with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The school’s Best Buddies chapter was selected as the state’s 2020 Outstanding High School Best Buddies Chapter by Best Buddies International, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in a press release.
The school’s chapter was one of 28 nominations out of 235 chapters this year. It was the second consecutive nomination by the organization, according to Murphy.
Best Buddies is an international non-profit organization that provides opportunities for the more than 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Incoming Best Buddies Chapter President Lulu Cavicchi received the award virtually on behalf of Mansfield High School's Best Buddies Chapter last week, Murphy said.
Mansfield High School started its chapter in 2017 and is led by faculty co-advisors Christine Riley and Kelly Kenny.
“Our goal as an organization is to encourage friendship and inclusion between peers who have special abilities and the general population. Receiving recognition from the state is extremely rewarding and will hopefully encourage more people to join us in our mission,” Kenny said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.