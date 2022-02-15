MANSFIELD -- Mansfield High School student entrepreneurs have donated $1,300 to the town animal shelter, money they raised by selling products at their school business.
The students are in the MHS entrepreneurship program and run a small business in class to learn the ins and outs of becoming business people.
They also donated $200 of microloans to aspiring entrepreneurs in Burkina Faso, Colombia, Kenya and Sierra Leone via Kiva.org, a website that allows users to crowdfund loans to people in need around the world.
Since the inception of this small business project, students have donated more than $13,300 to local charities and organizations, while also funding future semesters of entrepreneurship students to complete the same project.
“The entrepreneurship program is a great way for students to develop business skills through first-hand experience,” Mansfield High Principal Timothy Tichacek said in a news release. “We are thrilled that through the success of the program students have been able to come together and give back to the community in meaningful ways.”
Last fall, students sold honey-flavored lip balm, natural soy wax candles in 4-ounce mason jars scented with pure essential oils, magnet sets and holiday school-themed ornaments.
For more information on the shelter call 508-261-7339 or visit mansfieldshelter.org/index.html.
For more information on the entrepreneurs program go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdl5tbChUgg4-hQ3woROxN9bbE46g7-8wcJJ-THJ6SnRvpKrg/viewform