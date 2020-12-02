Cast members in the Mansfield High School production of “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” include, clockwise from top left: James Murawski as Dracula, Tim Troilo as Jonathan Harker, Kayley Fredericks as Lucy Westfeldt, Kaitlyn Malsky as Dr. Van Helsing, Brendan Robinson as Dr. Westfeldt/Cavendish, and Gabriella Zive as Mina Westfeldt. (Photos courtesy Mansfield Public Schools)