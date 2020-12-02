MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High School Drama Department will perform their fall production, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,” through a podcast this year.
“As a result of COVID-19, we had to adapt our plans for our fall production and make it into a podcast instead of a live performance,” Drama Teacher Sheila Newton said. “I am so proud of the students for how they easily adapted to this change although this may not have been the ideal way to perform the show.”
The episodes of the podcast will be released Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5. The shows will begin at 7 p.m., with the link going live at 6:45.
There are 15 cast members, five commercial creators and actresses, and 11 crew members ranging from freshman to seniors.
Admission to the performance is free but donations are greatly appreciated. To donate to the MHS Drama Department go to unipaygold.unibank.com and search for Mansfield Pubic Schools. Select “Donations” and not “Performing Arts Fee.”
Specify that the donation is for the Mansfield High School Drama Department. The department will also be accepting checks payable to Mansfield High School (be sure to write MHS Drama Donation on the memo line).
