MANSFIELD -- After waiting 18 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mansfield High School drama department will perform "Disney’s The Little Mermaid" this weekend.
The shows will start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium.
“Our kids have been working so hard on this show, and it means a lot to finally be able to put it on for the school and the Mansfield community,” Sheila Newton, director and performing arts chair said.
“We hope everyone comes out to support the work of our dedicated drama students and see this fun and family-friendly production,” Newton said.
The cast includes: Marissa Sabella (Ariel), Tim Troilo (Prince Eric), Zoey Roth (Ursula), Jordan Tavares (King Triton), Eric Holts (Sebastian), Annie Neary (Scuttle), Charlotte Copp (Flounder), Jacob Vandermark (Grimsby), and Zachary Schreiber (Chef Louis), just to name a few.
Over 60 students are involved in the production.
Tickets for the show will be available one hour before curtain at the door. They are $12 for children and students, $15 for senior citizens and $17 for adults.
Only cash and checks (payable to Mansfield High School) will be accepted.
To learn more about the show and for additional ticket information, visit the production's website at sites.google.com/mansfieldschools.com/mpsperformingarts/mhs/mhs-the-little-mermaid?authuser=0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.