MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Women of Today (MWOT) is holding its first Fall/Halloween Mansfield Door Decorating Contest.
There are three ways to join in the fun: enter the contest and decorate your door, participating as a judge, or both.
Prizes will be issued to the Best Overall Door, Scariest Door, Most Autumn Door, and Most Creative Door.
Doors must be decorated by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and must remain decorated until 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Entry fee is $10 and you must register by 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Voting registration is $10 per family and you must register to be a voter by 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Votes will be entered using SurveyMonkey, so you can vote in the car as you review doors. Votes must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
Interested in both decorating and judging? Entry fee is $15. Proceeds will benefit Mansfield’s Food Pantry, Our Daily Bread.
To register your home, to be a judge, or both, visit eventbrite.com and search for MWOT to find the event.
Questions, email mansfield.wot@gmail.com.
