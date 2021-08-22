MANSFIELD — In an internet world where some town websites are seldom — if ever — updated, Mansfield has launched a novel online presence.
The new public relations and marketing campaign, according to Town Manager Kevin Dumas, includes a Discover Mansfield website (choosemansfield.com) along with new social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook and a new LinkedIn page.
“This has been an ongoing initiative that I have been working on with our Industrial & Development Commission since we engaged with our PR & Marketing firm, Penta Communications,” Dumas said in an email. “I am pleased (with) the results of our hard work that have led to this launch and we are happy to illuminate the positive attributes of Mansfield.”
The town still has its traditional, official website at www.mansfieldma.com, which includes such information as public meeting times, where to pay your property taxes and when the trash is picked up.
Discover Mansfield, however, is a bit different.
The flashy site invites companies to locate in the state’s “second largest business park,” Cabot Industrial Park, as well as touting the town’s transportation links. Those include a refurbished MBTA commuter rail station, a municipal airport and easy access to I-95 and I-495 interstate highways, along with its central location between Boston and Providence.
The site reminds visitors the town has a biotech and life sciences campus, is the home of many well-known corporations, has its own municipal light department and a business-friendly development team.
And did we mention a lively downtown? The Discover Mansfield website does. Ditto its highly ranked public schools and family-friendly ratings.
“Mansfield is touted as one of the ‘Best Suburbs in America to Raise a Family,’ one of the ‘Best Suburbs for Young Professionals,’ one of the ‘Safest Communities in the Nation,’ and its schools are ranked among the best in the country by US News and World Report,” the new LinkedIn page says.
“Whether you read our LinkedIn page or view our new website, it is clear to see that Mansfield is the place of choice for business,” Dumas wrote.
