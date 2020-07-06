MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Public Library is offering a summer reading program.
“Imagine Your Summer 2020” is geared for patrons of all ages.
The program will feature activities challenges: Arts & Crafts, Connect with Words, Food Fun, Move & Groove, Nature, Scavenger Hunts, Virtual Fun, and Writing.
There will also be prize drawings in each age group, including books and gift certificates to local businesses.
This year a website and app called Beanstack will be used to keep track of reading and activities.
Visit the library website for more information at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com.
For more information on any library program, contact Nina Taylor, head of youth services, at 508-261-7380 or email ntaylor@sailsinc.org, or Whitney Brown, reference/teen librarian, at 508-261-7380 or email wkbrown@sailsinc.org.
