MANSFIELD — The town library’s summer reading program is underway for children, teens and adults.
The library is using the Beanstack App, which allows residents to track their reading from any device.
Children and their caregivers can log reading time and earn digital raffle tickets. Each week, in three age categories, a drawing will be held for a book-and-prize bundle.
Also every week, those who visit the Youth Room can choose an item to take home from a prize box.
Programs for children include weekly story times, music and art clubs, and puppetry and art workshops.
For teens and adults to participate in the reading program, all they have to do is log their reading time in Beanstack, write a few book reviews, attend a few virtual programs and participate in Take & Make projects.
Participants will receive digital raffle tickets that they can enter to win one of four prizes in each age category.
The program runs through Aug. 20.
