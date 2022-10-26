MANSFIELD -- Nominations for the Fifth Annual Community Service awards are being accepted through Monday.
There awards for youth (18 and younger), adult, and lifetime achievement. Nominees for the third category have to have served the town for at least 20 years but don't have to be a current resident.
The Community Service Awards Committee encourages members of the community to submit nominations for individuals who they feel exemplify the spirit of public service for the sharing of their time, talent, and energy for the betterment of Mansfield.
Committee members will review nominations and vote for award recipients, who are recognized each year at a select board meeting.
Committee members are select board member Neil Rhein, who inititiated the award program; Kara Griffin, the business representative; John Nieratko, school representative; Police Lt. Thomas Connor, public safety representative, and Rose Kimmel, Council on Aging/Social Services representative.
To nominate a citizen, fill out the Community Service Award Nomination Form at www.mansfieldma.com.