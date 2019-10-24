MANSFIELD -- The town is seeking nominations for its Second Annual Town of Mansfield Community Service Recognition Award Program, with a deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 31.
There are two awards, a youth award for those 18 and younger, and an adult award for those 19 and older.
Nominees should be residents who exemplify the spirit of public service for sharing their time, talent, and energy for the betterment of the community. The award is for individuals and not groups or organizations.
After the submitted nominations are reviewed by an awards committee, the honorees will be presented with a plaque and will have their names listed on a permanent plaque at Town Hall.
To nominate someone visit the town website, wwwmansfieldma.com. Look under the News section.
Submit applications by email or in person or mail to the select board's office at town hall by 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
Questions? Contact Carrie Champagne at cchampagne@mansfieldma.com or call 508-261-7372.
