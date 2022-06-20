MANSFIELD -- The Qualters Middle School Tri-M Chapter 5745 has been recognized by the National Association for Music Education and the Music Honor Society Advisory Council.
The music students were named the Junior Division 2021-2022 National Tri-M Chapter of the Year Scholarship Award 1st runner up, according to Superintendent Teresa Murphy.
The students are a group of band, orchestra and chorus members, according to Murphy, Principal David McGovern and Performing Arts Department Chair Shelia Newton.
They organized school-wide events and community service projects throughout the year, including the Club Fair, Fall Festival, Operation Gratitude Candy Drive, Music In Our Schools month celebrations, QMS Talent Show and the Spring Fling.
As part of their recognition, the Tri-M chapter will receive a check for $600 to be used to fund a musically enriching activity for the next school year.
The chapter will also be featured in National Association for Music Education national news media in the fall of next year, including a press release, news story in “Teaching Music” magazine, and recognition on the association’s website and social media outlets.
“I want to congratulate our amazing student musicians who earned this very exciting honor,” QMS band director and performing arts teacher Laurie Pepicelli said in a statement.
“In addition to the hard work they put into their music education, our Tri-M students do so much good for the Qualters community and we look forward to using these funds to help further activities for the chapter next year,” Pepicelli said.