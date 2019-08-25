MANSFIELD -- Paving work for East Street by Route 106 is scheduled for today, and there will be detours.
Work crews, weather permitting, will arrive onsite about 6 a.m., with paving scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Barring breakdowns or other delays, paving should be completed by noon.
Construction crews will be operating more than 20 large trucks and a paver and four rollers.
"This equipment is very large and some pieces of equipment are very loud and dangerous for anyone not working with the crew to be around," town officials said. "Temperature of the asphalt that is used to pave roads can reach 325 degrees as it is being placed, and cools very slowly. Because of the high temperatures, touching it can cause severe burns to people and animals."
For more information and updates, visit the town website, www.mansfieldma.us for more information.
