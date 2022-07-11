A number of area residents will benefit from scholarships recently awarded by two area nonprofit organizations, Citizens Scholarship Foundation of Mansfield and Teamsters Local 25.
CSF of Mansfield, the local chapter of Scholarship America, a national nonprofit organization, awarded $83,000 in scholarships to 47 recent Mansfield graduates and current college students who graduated from Mansfield schools.
Among the many recipients was Paxton Howard, 20, who graduated from Mansfield High School in 2019 and will be starting his fourth year at Northeastern University in Boston this fall. This is his third time receiving a scholarship from CSF of Mansfield.
“The continued support from the end of high school until now has been very helpful in allowing me to focus on academic work. It also feels great to know I have a community that believes in my abilities and wants to help me pursue my passions,” Howard said.
Howard is majoring in mathematics and minoring in data science, physics, and argumentation and law, and plans to pursue a master’s degree in applied mathematics at Northeastern.
“I just feel immensely grateful that an opportunity like CSF of Mansfield was available and able to help me and many other deserving students fund higher education. Their generosity has also inspired me to give back in the future to continue the cycle,” he said.
Also, Hunter Hastings, a Plainville resident and recent graduate of King Philip Regional High School, was awarded a scholarship.
Hastings was among 30 students awarded $60,000 in college scholarships by Teamsters Local 25, the largest Teamsters Union in New England, which presents scholarships annually to children and grandchildren of union members.
Hastings’ father, Scott Hastings, is a Teamsters Local 25 member who works for UPS Norwood.
Hastings received the Teamsters Local Union No. 25 Officers & Agents Scholarship Award. He will be attending Bridgewater State University.
“We are proud to award these scholarships as a way to inspire youth to become our next leaders,” Thomas Mari, president of Teamsters Local 25, said.
“Judging by the students who received our scholarships, the future looks bright and we can expect great things from the next generation,” he said.