MANSFIELD — The town and community partners are creating a new annual Fall Festival at Fulton Pond starting Oct. 4 and 5.
A kick-off party will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and include a fire lantern pond launch, fire jugglers, and fire cauldrons at Fulton Pond. Drums for One and All will be performing on stage. Hot chocolate, coffee and desserts will be available for purchase.
This festival continues noon to 5 p.m. Saturday with free Ferris wheel rides, free face painting, ice cream, free arts and crafts for children, and crafts for purchase.
Mansfield restaurants will be represented and there will be a beer garden run and sponsored by Jimmy’s Pub along with live music by the Blue F.O.’s and Second Wind.
Parking will available in surrounding lots and streets.
Event sponsors include Columbia Gas of Mass., Xfinity Center, DCD BOCH, Mansfield Bank, Miller Recycling and HarborOne Bank.
If you would like to get involved call Dianne Falk at 508-951-7495 or email Dianne@cardinalgraphicdesign.com.
