MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police gave country music superstar and guitar slinger Keith Urban a special gift for his 12-year-old daughter after he performed at the Xfinity Center over the weekend.
School resource officer Ken Wright and Officer Andy Littig gave Urban a Bentley plush in addition to some police department memorabilia after the concert Friday night.
Bentley, a yellow Labrador, is the department's popular service dog who is trained to help students and others with anxiety.
Bentley is a graduate of the NEADS Inc., a non-profit organization that provides service dogs for adult, children and veterans.
“We love sharing the story of our Working Dogs of MPD Bentley and all the great work NDEADS World Class Service Dogs does for so many people,” the police department said on its Facebook page.
Urban played at the amphitheater as part of his The Speed of Now world tour.