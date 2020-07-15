MANSFIELD -- Police are conducting a food drive to help the West Side Benevolent Circle provide for those in need.
The police department will be at Shaw’s supermarket at Erin’s Centre off West Street and Route 140 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect food for their "Fill the Wagons Food Drive."
Even if you don’t shop at Shaw’s, police say residents can drop off food donations Saturday, or leave them in a bin in the lobby of the police station at 500 East St.
Police are looking for donations of foods such as cereals, fruits cups, granola bars, pasta and canned sauces, fruit boxes and dry snacks as well as grocery gift cards.
The donations are to help the West Side Benevolent Circle’s “Nourish to Flourish” program.
Due to the financial impact the coronavirus crisis has had on families, the need this year is overwhelming, according to police.
Currently, the West Side Benevolent Circle is giving out between 400 and 500 meals a week to needy families in Mansfield to provide children with three breakfasts and three lunches, according to Dana Saba, president of the group.
“We are very thankful for their support,” Saba said of the police department, adding that the food bin has been at the police station for a few weeks now.
She said Phil Seaward, supervisor of the support staff and communications at the police department, came up with the food drive.
The food drive is similar to the drive police do every year around the Christmas holidays to collect toys for children.
The West Side Benevolent Circle has also received money as well as food donations from Stop & Shop, Barrows Insurance, Deco’s Italian Cuisine, Stefano’s Pizza and Subs, Blondie’s Cakes, and Dunkin Donuts, Saba said.
“The community support is amazing. We still need help in August. So hopefully people will keep us in mind.”
