MANSFIELD -- Virtual workshops are being offered to parents with children at the Roland Green Preschool.
“These virtual workshops are a great opportunity for parents and families to hear from qualified professionals at no cost,” Roland Green Preschool Director Krista DeMello said in a statement.
“Topics will range from supporting social-emotional development to how to talk to children about difficult situations. We feel they would be valuable to a wide range of parents and families,” DeMello said.
A workshop, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, concerns developing receptive, expressive and pragmatic social language in children.
The next workshop, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, will emphasize different ways that parents can help their children with social-emotional development in typical daily life as well as during situations such as a pandemic.
The final workshop, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, will focus on social, emotional and behavioral development in early childhood.
For more information and links to the workshops go to rg.mansfieldschools.com.
