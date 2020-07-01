MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Green Recycling Park will be closed Saturday for the July Fourth holiday but trash collection will not be affected.
The park, off East Street, is usually open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. It will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday and close at 3:45 p.m.
The park is also open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Due to the cornonavirus pandemic, only six cars are allowed in the recycling area at a time and anyone entering must wear a mask and keep proper social distancing.
